Welcome to the Climate Challenge

Is there climate wisdom in the crowd? To find out, invite your friends and come play the Climate Challenge — a new online competition in the tradition of “games with a purpose” that pits your predictive powers against experts opinions, and compares them with real-world observations. Have fun, and learn about climate.The game combines practical steps to reduce your carbon footprint with questions about future climate-related conditions that we cannot answer today, but will be able to answer in the future. Can you outguess the experts? Play to find out.

Scientific information to help you learn about changes in Earth’s climate system, and how to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

A visual tool that compares your guesses to those of your friends, to the entire pool of participants (“the crowd”), to a selected group of experts, and to real-world observations.

A progress indicator to find out how many questions there are left in a given month.

Bragging rights and a permanent spot on the Climate Challenge Leaderboard for the winners of each round.