HICSS-49 Conference

Mini-Track | Hawaii International Conference on Systems Sciences (HICSS-49)

Analytics, Information Systems and Decision Technologies for Sustainability

January 5-8, 2016

Kauai, USA

This HICSS-49 minitrack welcomes research articles and practitioner reports exploring technical and organizational issues pertaining to innovative ways for leveraging information systems and technologies for addressing sustainability issues, and research to mitigate the impact of economic development and information technologies on the environment. The minitrack encompasses environmental informatics and analytics, sustainable computing, and Green IT. Theoretically founded papers that illustrate the application of advanced communication and decision technologies in are particularly welcomed.

Possible topics include, but are not limited to:

Analytics and Decision Technologies

Collective Awareness Platforms

Environmental Sustainability and Decision Making

Environmental Knowledge Acquisition and Management

Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS)

Environmental Decision Support Systems (EDSS)

Green Information Systems (IS)

Environmental Cyberinfrastructure

Environmental Communication

Energy Informatics

Technologies for decision support systems development and environmental applications (e.g., GIS, computational intelligence, service-oriented computing, web services, semantic web, artificial intelligence, agent-based computing, and multiple criteria decision making)

Co-Chairs

Omar El-Gayar

College of Business and Information Systems

Dakota State University

Arno Scharl

Department of New Media Technology

MODUL University Vienna

PingSun Leung

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management

University of Hawaii at Manoa