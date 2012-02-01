HICSS-49 Conference
Mini-Track | Hawaii International Conference on Systems Sciences (HICSS-49)
Analytics, Information Systems and Decision Technologies for Sustainability
January 5-8, 2016
Kauai, USA
This HICSS-49 minitrack welcomes research articles and practitioner reports exploring technical and organizational issues pertaining to innovative ways for leveraging information systems and technologies for addressing sustainability issues, and research to mitigate the impact of economic development and information technologies on the environment. The minitrack encompasses environmental informatics and analytics, sustainable computing, and Green IT. Theoretically founded papers that illustrate the application of advanced communication and decision technologies in are particularly welcomed.
Possible topics include, but are not limited to:
- Analytics and Decision Technologies
- Collective Awareness Platforms
- Environmental Sustainability and Decision Making
- Environmental Knowledge Acquisition and Management
- Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS)
- Environmental Decision Support Systems (EDSS)
- Green Information Systems (IS)
- Environmental Cyberinfrastructure
- Environmental Communication
- Energy Informatics
- Technologies for decision support systems development and environmental applications (e.g., GIS, computational intelligence, service-oriented computing, web services, semantic web, artificial intelligence, agent-based computing, and multiple criteria decision making)
Co-Chairs
Omar El-Gayar
College of Business and Information Systems
Dakota State University
Arno Scharl
Department of New Media Technology
MODUL University Vienna
PingSun Leung
Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management
University of Hawaii at Manoa