Environmental Online Communication

As part of the DecarboNet research project and ongoing collaboration between international partner organizations, the Media Watch on Climate Change is currently being transformed from a news and social media aggregator into a collective awareness platform including advanced support of real-time collaboration among citizens and environmental stakeholders. It also serves as a knowledge repository for the Climate Challenge, a social media competition in the tradition of games with a purpose.

The platform was presented in a recent IEEE Internet Computing article, an expert workshop of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), hosted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Switzerland, and at the 46th Hawaii International Conference on Systems Sciences.